Panthers News: Terrace Marshall, Bryce Young, Taylor Moton and Frank Reich
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich on finding balance
It's a fine line at this time of year for coaches around the league. On the one hand, you want to give the players every chance of thriving during the preseason, but giving too much away in terms of the scheme could have a detrimental impact on their chances during the regular season.
This is a conundrum Frank Reich is facing, too. His comments about having no game plan against the New York Jets drew criticism from some sections of the fanbase, although the head coach is absolutely right to hold the new-look Carolina Panthers systems back until Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives.
While Reich acknowledged his conservative play-calling approach would continue over the next two warmup games, the respected figure stated via the team's website that there needs to be a level of aggressiveness and execution attached to whatever generic concepts they're deploying.
"I mean, I'm gonna err on the side of being a little bit more vanilla. But you know, at the same time, you want to have a little bit of success. I mean, you do want to have a little bit of success. So really, obviously didn't anticipate Saturday going that way. We came out on Wednesday, attacking, being relentless, and really just had great energy on Wednesday in the joint practice, and I was really envisioning seeing that carry over to Saturday, and it didn't. So we'll learn from that, right? We'll learn from that; we've got to continue to be relentless, physical, attacking, and put our guys in a good position. So we'll bounce that off a little bit, but I'm still going to err on the side of not showing too much."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Don't expect to see any drastic changes at the New York Giants this Friday evening. After all, the primary objective is getting through the next few weeks unscathed before two pivotal divisional matchups to begin Carolina's campaign.