Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn and Chris Tabor
By Dean Jones
Support for Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers are set to receive a significant boost this weekend with the return of Jaycee Horn. After tearing his hamstring in Week 1, the stud cornerback looks set to take the field versus the Dallas Cowboys - whether he'll be on a snap count after so long away from the gridiron remains to be seen.
It's been a long road to this point for Horn, who's no doubt heard all the chatter about being injury-prone. One thing the player has the benefit of is the undivided support of those within the locker room, with veteran safety Vonn Bell tipping the former first-round selection to come out on the other side a better man based on comments via Carolina's website.
"You know, trust the plan. Stick to it. You know, don't ever get down about it. God's plan is always that — his plan, he probably trying to tell you through a sign or trying to tell you something. But you listen to it. And, Jaycee, it's just going to help him, especially as a person, a man, to go through it. It will come to him. Everything's going to happen for a reason. This will shape and mold him, build his character, build his integrity. Everything's a test. Just being self-aware. We're always encouraging, always a brotherhood. That's number one, especially in this business. We know how things go down in this line of battle. In this job, injury is going to happen. So we're here to always love and uplift. Just let him know I've got you."- Vonn Bell via Panthers.com
No matter how long Horn is out on the Bank of America Stadium turf, the Panthers' secondary will be better off. Hopefully, the South Carolina product can put a consistent run of games together free of any further health concerns to close out the campaign.