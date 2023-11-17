Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn and Chris Tabor
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' status
After missing Week 10 at the Chicago Bears in the NFL's concussion protocol, it seems as if star edge rusher Brian Burns is on track to return this weekend versus the Dallas Cowboys. Considering how lackluster the pass rush was without the two-time Pro Bowler, it's another significant asset for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to call upon.
Burns is still waiting for his new deal and looks set to get the franchise tag in 2024 to prevent him from leaving in free agency. When asked about the status of some of his defensive stars, Evero stated via USA Today Sports that the former Florida State stud was likely to take his place in the lineup. He was less convincing about Jaycee Horn, indicating the staff is still determining whether or not he'll participate.
"I am not sure. Coach [Reich] will address the injuries. We’re hopeful. I think Brian is actually gonna play. Brian will play. Jaycee—Coach will address that. We’ll see where it goes."- Ejiro Evero via USA Today Sports
While one pass-rusher doesn't solve the Panthers' issues, their defense is far better when Burns is on the field. He takes up the attention of opposing protection schemes, which should make things easier for others to go about their business in an impactful way.
That'll be easier said than done versus the Cowboys offensive line, who've been at the top of their game once again in 2023.