Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Frank Reich, D.J. Chark and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich's belief in Carolina Panthers OL
It was not a good day for the Carolina Panthers offensive line in Preseason Week 1. There was so much disjointed play against a stout New York Jets defensive front, which was out of character for a unit that made great strides in 2022.
Of course, there is no Austin Corbett, which is being felt tremendously. Some lower down the pecking order are clearly not up to the required standard, so it'll be interesting to see who makes the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.
Despite the disappointment, head coach Frank Reich still believes in his protection based on recent comments via Sports Illustrated. He's also confident improvements will arrive sooner rather than later.
"Just get more consistent. I feel like there's been so much positive throughout OTAs and throughout all of training camp. We feel like our o-line is a strength for us. Saturday was not a good day for us as a team. It was not a good day up front. But that doesn't make me waver at all in my belief of our offensive line and who we are. We'll learn from that and be much better."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Competition is seemingly fierce for the right guard position until Corbett gets back. But the collective sense of pride within the room and coach James Campen's high standards mean urgency should be at an all-time high moving forward.