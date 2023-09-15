Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Jaycee Horn, Tarik Cohen and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns reach impasse
There's been a relative lull in the contract developments between the Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns this week. Perhaps other news stories have taken on more importance, but that doesn't change the fact this predicament represents one of sheer incompetence from those at the top.
Despite participating throughout camp and taking the field in Week 1 en route to a two-sack display at the Atlanta Falcons, Burns doesn't have the payday he's been looking for. Others who held out such as Chris Jones and Nick Bosa have already been paid handsomely by serious organizations that do whatever it takes to keep their top stars happy.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently stated that Burns might have turned his attention to putting together a campaign that will see financial demands rise substantially. The Panthers can use the franchise tag if all else fails, but they've officially backed themselves into a corner thanks to some serious mismanagement of this situation.
"After months of talking, the Panthers and Burns never got close on a new deal before Week 1. My sense is Burns, clearly frustrated, is now focused on putting up a banner season and worrying about his contract -- or even a new destination -- next spring. That's not to say the Panthers can't double back and try to renegotiate in-season, but both sides probably need a cooling-off period at this point. Burns is set to be a free agent in March unless Carolina franchise-tags him. This one is still puzzling. Burns is an elite talent, and it feels like it should have gotten done."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
How players looking to get paid next such as Derrick Brown are looking at this is anyone's guess. But considering Burns' importance and his professionalism throughout the summer, it's a really bad look for the front office.