Panthers News: Thomas Davis, Jeremy Chinn, Bryce Young and LB group
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn's impressive Carolina Panthers offseason
Much has been made about what the Carolina Panthers are going to do with Jeremy Chinn within Ejiro Evero's creative defensive scheme. The possibilities are endless considering the player's athletic profile, which should be maximized fully by a coach that could be among the leading candidates for top jobs during the next cycle.
Many anticipate Chinn will rejoin the linebacking corps where he starred as a rookie. Evero could also deploy the former second-round pick as a roamer, nickel cornerback, or third safety alongside Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods depending on the situation.
This is a good luxury to have and Chinn should be highly motivated entering a contract year. And according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer via Yahoo Sports, it's brought the best out of him throughout early workouts.
"[Jeremy] Chinn adapted well to the role in the offseason program and earned rave reviews behind the scenes, as well as in press conferences from players and coaches. Chinn had a couple of standout plays during OTAs in front of the media that I don’t think he would have made last year. It’s fair to say he’s exceeded expectations, both internally and externally, entering training camp."- Mike Kaye va Yahoo Sports
Chinn was stifled somewhat under the previous regime, who couldn't develop talent effectively and paid the price. If Evero can put the Southern Illinois product to better use, it'll help Carolina's defense take off in 2023.