Panthers News: Trade deadline, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and Week 9
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's mindset
Sunday's game was obviously a big one for Bryce Young. Going up against C.J. Stroud was all the extra motivation needed and when the time finally came to put a game-winning drive together, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft took full advantage.
This will do Young and the Carolina Panthers' confidence a tremendous amount of good moving forward. It was also another game where the rookie quarterback demonstrated impressive growth as he continued to silence his diminishing doubters.
When discussing the impressive traits Young brings to the table, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen stated via David Newton of ESPN that his calm demeanor and supreme focus set him apart. Something that's more in keeping with a seasoned pro rather than a player with just six career starts to his name.
"There's no panic. There's no stress. There's no down look on his face. It's just, you can tell that he is just ready to get back out there and go to work. It's not an easy thing to do. That's impressive, especially with a rookie."- Adam Thielen via ESPN
Young and Stroud are both going to be great players. The former Alabama star won the first round, which has only raised optimism further about Carolina's choice following a strenuous pre-draft assessment phase.