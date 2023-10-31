Panthers News: Trade deadline, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and Week 9
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers 'listening to all trade offers'
Fans are eagerly awaiting news about trades. Some want the Carolina Panthers to get quarterback Bryce Young another prolific weapon in the passing game, while others are more intent on selling off assets in pursuit of accumulating additional draft capital in the coming hours.
A report from The Associated Press via FOX Sports stated that the Panthers are expected to listen to all offers. This mindset hasn't altered despite Carolina picking up its first win of the 2023 season against the Houston Texans last weekend.
"Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have their first victory of the season. But that isn't expected to deter general manager Scott Fitterer from exploring potential trades before Tuesday's deadline. That's not anything particularly new for [Scott] Fitterer, who prides himself on "being in on every deal." Being 1-6 approaching the midway point of the season certainly puts the Panthers in the position of being sellers, giving their desire to restock their draft shelves after giving up four picks to the Chicago Bears last year to move up to No. 1 to select Young."- Associated Press via FOX Sports
Certain players are obviously off the table. Others less so - but what's important is finding the right balance that provides the Panthers a potential route to sustainable success in the long term.
Anything else would come with serious questions about general manager Scott Fitterer and this front office.