Panthers News: Trade deadline, Ikem Ekwonu, Brian Burns and power rankings
Exaining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' future
This is the second time in as many years that the Carolina Panthers have resisted the temptation to trade Brian Burns before the trade deadline. The star edge rusher is still waiting for a new deal after cutting off negotiations once the time came to focus on football matters, which can hopefully be resolved shortly given how highly those in power value the former first-round selection out of Florida State.
Burns is arguably the team's best player and wants to be paid in correlation to his importance. The Panthers have been reluctant up to now, although they've revealed their hand about his value by turning down multiple offers from elsewhere over the last 14 months.
This was a topic brought up by Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, who thought the situation between Burns and the Panthers could become even more complicated unless they pay up accordingly.
"The Athletic reported that the Panthers were still getting calls on Burns leading up to the trade deadline, but it didn't seem likely that he would be traded. Remember that in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered the Panthers a deal that included at least two first-round picks! Carolina declined, as it viewed (views?) Burns as a pillar for the future, but the Panthers were unable to sign him to a lucrative extension this offseason. I was starting to wonder if anything had changed. Does Burns want to remain in Carolina? Is he going to be franchise-tagged? Can you imagine if he's allowed to walk after the Panthers declined that absurd trade offer from L.A.?"- Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
Burns has cut a forlorn figure at times this season. Losing football games will do that, so what happens over the next 10 games could impact how the edge presence sees his long-term future with the franchise.