Panthers News: Training camp, Jammie Robinson, Cam Peoples and signings
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the dust settled on an eventful mandatory minicamp this week?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers sign two defensive backs
Even though the Carolina Panthers are embarking on some downtime before their training camp commitments, general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff are still hard at work. The front office figure is never one to sit on his hands, exploring every possible option to ensure Frank Reich has everything needed to make a real go of things in his first season at the helm.
Another fine example came on Thursday when the Panthers announced the signing of two defensive backs. After a successful tryout during Carolina's recent mandatory minicamp, cornerback Greg Mabin was offered a deal - although it remains to be seen whether or not he can do enough to carve out a prominent role for himself.
Mabin has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. He was 45 games and seven starts to his name - so he's perhaps more experienced than the average camp body - but much will depend on the health of Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn regarding how he's utilized.
The Panthers were also awarded Josh Thomas off waivers, who was recently cut loose by the Arizona Cardinals. The hard-hitting safety has his work cut out making the roster given the backend options already available, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero clearly sees something in the former Appalachian State player to give him a chance.