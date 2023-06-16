Panthers News: Training camp, Jammie Robinson, Cam Peoples and signings
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the dust settled on an eventful mandatory minicamp this week?
By Dean Jones
Cam Peoples can make Carolina Panthers roster
Not much has been said about Cam Peoples' performance levels throughout early off-season workouts. The fact he's still on the books at this stage indicates the coaching staff wants to see more of what the running back can do at Wofford College for training camp.
There is a lot to like about the positive traits Peoples brings to the table. While he isn't the most explosive backfield presence, there is eye-catching patience and ability to maximize even the smallest windows that could potentially assist.
Despite the Panthers boasting plenty of options within their running back room to put alongside rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated named the former Appalachian State star as the one undrafted free agent that could make Carolina's 53-man roster following final cuts.
Don't be fooled by the drop-off in yards this past season for [Cam] Peoples. He didn't get nearly as many carries but he still maintained an average of roughly six yards per attempt. He rushed for 2,830 yards and 33 touchdowns during his time at App State. With Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard as the only two locks in the running back room, Peoples could make his way onto the 53-man roster with a strong training camp.
At the very worst, Peoples looks likely to get a practice squad place if he doesn't do enough to make the team. Much will also depend on how the coaching staff perceives Raheem Blackshear's role moving forward after flashing as a rookie.