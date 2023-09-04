Panthers News: Troy Hill, Brian Burns, Dalton Risner and Raequan Williams
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns surges up top-100
Brian Burns remains a hot topic of discussion among Carolina Panthers fans as contract talks continue to stumble between his representatives and the organization. Nick Bosa resetting the market sooner rather than later would help, but the franchise cannot afford for this situation to grow in animosity regarding one of the team's cornerstones.
Burns has all the leverage and if the Panthers had any sense, they'd bow to his demands once those in power find out the intricate details of Bosa's upcoming extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The edge rusher got another confidence boost this week by surging up ESPN's top-100 players list to No. 54, which came with glowing praise from beat writer David Newton along the way.
"Outside linebackers typically thrive in 3-4 schemes, particularly those involving senior defensive consultant Dom Capers. [Brian] Burns had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season as an end, and his 38 career sacks are second only to Nick Bosa for players drafted since in 2019. Now he's in a scheme where his ability to wreak havoc on quarterbacks will be at a premium. Playing for a new deal also is an incentive as he enters his fifth season. Despite ongoing negotiations, Burns never thought twice about sitting out, because he sees his potential in this defense. The cost of re-signing him will surely grow."- David Newton, ESPN
Newton is absolutely right in the sense that Burns' demands grow if he starts the campaign strongly with no deal agreed upon. The former first-round selection could command around $25 million per season when it's all said and done - something that Carolina needs to pay.