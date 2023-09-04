Panthers News: Troy Hill, Brian Burns, Dalton Risner and Raequan Williams
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Troy Hill on Carolina Panthers switch
One area that did receive a notable addition relatively late in the preparation period was the cornerback unit. With the coaching staff clearly looking for more productivity, Ejiro Evero turned to one of his former players in the form of Troy Hill, who has experience in the system and should be able to make an immediate contribution.
Hill has the size, athleticism, and communication skills that can slot in seamlessly alongside Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and C.J. Henderson. When asked about his decision to join Carolina, the defensive back stated via the team's website that the roster potential and the Panthers' elite-level coaches were the primary factors behind his choice.
"Being able to play in the same defense, some familiar faces, and I think it's a team that can surprise a lot of people. That kind of excited me too. Roster, things like that. People don't really expect things from us, so we come out here and work. I know the coaches who are here, and I know the type of people they are. It's always a great opportunity to be around something like that. (They're) great coaches, very detail-oriented. Very straightforward with you. And they are who you're going to get every day."- Troy Hill via Panthers.com
Despite joining the franchise late in the summer, Hill shouldn't have much trouble slotting into a system he's familiar with. This might be on the rotation initially, but there's nothing to suggest he cannot be Carolina's nickel/slot cornerback depending on how Henderson performs over the opening stages of 2023.