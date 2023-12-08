Carolina Panthers offensive line: Molding the perfect unit for 2024
A total overhaul of the Carolina Panthers offensive line is needed for 2024.
Carolina Panthers center spot
- Bradley Bozeman
Contractually, it doesn't make a lot of sense to cut Bradley Bozeman next year. I am personally high on the player even with the down year. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and started 62 games for them at center and left guard, so the pedigree is there.
Bozeman then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and had a very good campaign. He was more than deserving of the three-year contract extension worth $6 million per season.
The forceful lineman began his career in a run-heavy scheme with the Ravens - that's his bread and butter. Frankly, I think Bozeman is the best offensive lineman on the roster and he should be back in 2024.
He's also the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, which is the most prestigious award in the league.
Anyway, according to Pro Football Reference, Bozeman was called for just three penalties in 2022 in 17 games. He has that same number in 12 games this season.
Pro Football Focus has credited Bozeman with a whopping seven sacks allowed. His 59.4 grade is pretty poor. The former Alabama college star doesn't suit the scheme right now.
Given that Bozeman has years of substantive success before 2023, I find it hard to believe that his decline this year isn't largely due to the overall poor offensive line play and poor coaching.
I expect Bozeman to be back at center for the Panthers in 2024.