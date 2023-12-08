Carolina Panthers offensive line: Molding the perfect unit for 2024
A total overhaul of the Carolina Panthers offensive line is needed for 2024.
Carolina Panthers right guard spot
- Dalton Risner
I think many people within the fanbase have been calling for the Carolina Panthers to sign Dalton Risner at some point. He was a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2019 and was a full-time starter for them each year of his career.
Risner hit the open market in 2023. This was due to the Broncos deciding to sign Ben Powers to a massive contract.
The veteran went without a team until the middle of the 2023 season, which shocked many. I guess for Risner's camp, they probably overestimated how in-demand he'd be and may have had too high of an asking price for the player.
Risner signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this year. He has quickly become a solid in-season get for them.
If the former Kansas State product does hit the market again, the Carolina Panthers should invest in his services. You may have noticed that Austin Corbett hasn't appeared in this hypothetical offensive for 2024. There is a reason.
Corbett is out for the season with a knee injury, and it's the same knee as his ACL tear. It's just beyond unfortunate for the right guard, who worked his tail off to get back into the lineup,
I think the Panthers may end up cutting Corbett. Designating him as a post-June 1 release would save the Panthers $6.25 million on their 2024 cap space while eating $3.88 million in dead money.
I just do not think the Panthers can justify bringing Corbett back given his recent injury history. The potential to bring in a player who is arguably better and has stayed much healthier over his career in Risner is tempting.