Carolina Panthers offensive line: Molding the perfect unit for 2024
A total overhaul of the Carolina Panthers offensive line is needed for 2024.
Carolina Panthers right tackle spot
- Taylor Moton
I don't think this is much of a question or debate here.
Taylor Moton is one of the best right tackles in football and is under contract for a few more years with the Carolina Panthers. He was a second-round pick back in 2017 and has flourished ever since.
In his seventh season, Moton has missed precisely zero games. He's also never missed a start since 2018 and is still a foundational, core piece of this offensive line.
According to Pro Football Reference, Moton has played in 100 percent of the offensive snaps every year since becoming a full-time starter. Pro Football Focus has credited Moton with a 69.8 grade, four penalties, and just one sack allowed.
I'm not sure there is much more to say about Moton. In every single scenario you could imagine, he should and will be holding it down at right tackle. But I do think he should expect to have a few new teammates along the offensive line in 2024.
Let's look at the hypothetical 2024 offensive line together:
- Left tackle: Trent Brown + Jordan Morgan
- Left guard: Ikem Ekwonu
- Center: Bradley Bozeman
- Right guard: Dalton Risner
- Right tackle: Taylor Moton
I mean, on paper, it feels like a good unit, right?
The Panthers can take a million different paths to fix the offensive line. But the main point here is that the unit needs some serious tweaking next offseason. Otherwise, Bryce Young is doomed.