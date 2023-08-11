4 Panthers players fighting for a roster spot during the preseason
We look at players on the bubble at guard, wide receiver, cornerback and, yes, quarterback
By Ryan Heckman
3. Mark Milton just might make this Panthers team as an undrafted rookie
The cornerback position features Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson starting on the outside, with Jeremy Chinn starting at the nickel. Horn is still looking for his first full, healthy season entering Year 3 while Jackson has been a starter for the team now for the last five seasons.
Behind the outside guys are veterans C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Henderson is one guy who has a lot to prove after coming over from Jacksonville in 2021.
After Henderson and Taylor, we see veteran Herb Miller and undrafted rookie Mark Milton. The Baylor product, Milton, has had some flash plays throughout training camp and has given reason why he could end up making this team. He is going to need a strong preseason, though, as he's firmly on the bubble as we speak.