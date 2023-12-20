4 players Panthers should target to get fans back in stands in 2024
Carolina has some intriguing options in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas, 2024 NFL Draft Prospect
The run game has had a difficult time getting going this season, with both Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry. Blame it on the line. Blame it on the backs. It's been just plain bad. And, it might be time for a fresh look in the back field.
Texas running back Jonathon Brooks could wind up being the first off the board at his position, and in a draft that figures to see zero running backs taken in the first round. That could work to the Panthers' advantage.
Brooks is a fairly sizable back at six feet, 207 pounds and is extremely quick on his feet. His ability to stop on a dime and make a one-cut run for the end zone is impressive. His footwork and vision are where it all starts. Once he's through the first level, Brooks' explosiveness provides some definitive big-play potential.
This season, the Longhorns standout rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also hauled in 25 receptions for 286 yards and a score. For fans that want to see a much-improved offense, Brooks could be a great starting point.