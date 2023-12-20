4 players Panthers should target to get fans back in stands in 2024
Carolina has some intriguing options in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU, 2024 NFL Draft Prospect
Staying on the offensive side, because that's really where fans have had a tough time finding anyting to like, the Panthers could go after the "other" LSU receiver in this draft. Malik Nabers is a sure-fire top-15 pick, but his counterpart Brian Thomas Jr. is a likely, early Day 2 pick.
Thomas stands 6-foot-4 and gives Bryce Young that physically-imposing, WR1 type of frame to work with on the outside. He's not just a big body, though. Thomas has exceptionally-quick feet and can get in and out of breaks swiftly. He has plenty of speed, too, but his knack for making moves after the catch is something this Panthers offense desperately needs. Oh, and he can do things like this.
If you are looking for a legitimate, top-end wide receiver who can take pressure off guys like Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen, this is him. Thomas finished this season with 60 receptions for 1,079 yards (18.0 yards per catch) and 15 touchdowns.
LSU is an NFL wide receiver factory, and the Panthers would be wise to be next in line for what it's been producing.