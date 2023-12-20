4 players Panthers should target to get fans back in stands in 2024
Carolina has some intriguing options in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Tee Higgins, WR, 2024 Free Agent
Finally, we come to another WR1 target for the Panthers. if they don't plan on drafting that guy, they could opt to sign Tee Higgins in free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals have to pay Ja'Marr Chase on what will likely be a record-setting contract, and in all likelihood, they won't be able to pay Higgins the money he deserves.
Because of Chase, Higgins doesn't get as much notoriety as he deserves. He is also a product of LSU and came into the league as an easy no. 1 option for many teams. It just so happened that the Benglas drafted Chase in the next year's class, too.
Higgins is going to finish short of his third-straight 1,000-yard season this year, in part due to injury and also due to the Bengals offense being inconsistent. But, he is by far and away the best free agent wide receiver this next offseason and would help Young and this offense tremendously.
The 6-foot-5 Higgins will be turning only 25 years old in January and presents this franchise with the potential of being a long-term, cornerstone type of player.