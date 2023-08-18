Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history
By Ryan Heckman
The Carolina Panthers have only been around since 1995, but they've had a handful of big names at the quarterback position.
When you have teams like the Chicago Bears who have yet to see a 4,000-yard passer in their 100-plus year history, and the Panthers have seen multiple instances of such a feat in about a third of the time, you have to feel pretty good about that.
Looking at the history of the Panthers at the quarterback position, which guys stand tall above the rest? Let's try and break down the top five quarterbacks in Carolina history, starting with one that might seem like a joke.
5. Sam Darnold
This is what happens when you're a franchise that hasn't been around all that long. You get Sam Darnold hopping into your top-five quarterbacks of all-time; and the funniest part about it is the fact that Darnold spent more time with the New York Jets than he did in Carolina.
But, here we are.
Between Darnold's two years with the Panthers, he played the equivalent of a full NFL season. In 17 starts, Darnold threw for 3,670 yards, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He is seventh on the all-time passing chart, but fifth on our list because, well, he won a couple more games than those at fifth and sixth on the chart, who aren't much higher in yardage (Chris Weinke and Teddy Bridgewater).
Darnold was drafted by the Jets third overall back in the 2018 NFL Draft, played three years there and enjoyed a superbly mediocre trio of seasons before being traded to Carolina.