Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history
By Ryan Heckman
4. Kerry Collins
Kerry Collins spent 17 seasons in the NFL, and most would remember him by his time with the New York Giants. Those were, after all, considered the best years of his career. Back in the 1995 NFL Draft, though, the Panthers selected Collins with the fifth overall pick out of Penn State.
Collins would go on to play three and a half seasons with the Panthers before asking to be traded. Instead, the Panthers released him and he finished the season with New Orleans.
In those three and a half seasons with the Panthers, though, Collins threw for a total of 8,306 yards, 47 touchdowns and 54 interceptions. He actually made one of his only two Pro Bowls in his second season as a pro, when he went 9-3 as a starter, threw for 2,454 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine picks.
The following season, Collins would lead the NFL in interceptions, throwing 21 of them in 13 starts. That was the beginning of the end for Collins in Carolina, as his off-field struggles would end up haunting him too much that he just wasn't "in it" anymore. Fortunately for Collins, he would wind up having a very lengthy career in the NFL and did enjoy some later success.