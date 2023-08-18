Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history
By Ryan Heckman
3. Steve Beuerlein
At number three is another guy who spent a very long time in the NFL, like Collins. Back in the 1987 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders selected Steve Beuerlein in the fourth round out of Notre Dame. He would go on to play for the Cowboys, Cardinals and Jaguars before joining Carolina in 1996.
From there, Beuerlein would spend five seasons with the Panthers. The majority of his career, Beuerlein was mostly an average quarterback. However, there was one season back in 1999 where he absolutely exploded. That year, Beuerlein threw for a whopping 4,436 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He led the league in completions and passing yards that season, en route to his only Pro Bowl appearance of his lengthy career.
Beuerlein would end up throwing for 12,690 yards as a Panther, along with 86 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. He finished 23-28 as a starter. One interesting tidbit: Beuerlein is the only Panthers quarterback in the top five passers of all-time who would finish with over a 60 percent completion rate.
After the 2000 season, Beuerlein spent two years with the Denver Broncos before his career came to an end.