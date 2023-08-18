Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jake Delhomme
Now, we get to the part of the list where Panthers fans can relish in some great memories. If you want a great story, Jake Delhomme has one for you. Back in 1987, Delhomme went undrafted out of Louisiana Lafayette. Not once did he throw for over 3,000 yards or more than 20 touchdowns in college, but he found himself getting an opportunity in New Orleans in 1999.
That opportunity didn't last long, and Delhomme spent the next couple of years of his career in NFL Europe, where he at one point was the backup for Kurt Warner. It wasn't until 2003 that he had a real opportunity to start in the NFL, and for Carolina.
That first season, Delhomme ended up supplanting Rodney Peete as a starter, went 10-5, throwing for 3,219 yards, 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He led the Panthers all the way to Super Bowl XXXVIII, completing what ended up feeling like a dream season for a once undrafted quarterback that could have thought he had no future as a pro.
The following year, he would throw for 3,886 yards, a career-best 29 touchdowns and 15 picks. In 2005, Delhomme earned his only Pro Bowl nod even though it wasn't the best year of his career, by any means. He ended his Panthers career throwing for 19,258 yards, 120 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.