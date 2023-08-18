Ranking the top 5 quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history
By Ryan Heckman
1. Cam Newton
It wouldn't be anyone other than Cam Newton at number one on this list, of course. The former number one overall pick out of Auburn and a guy who will forever be cherished in Carolina, Newton was someone who changed the game not only for the Panthers, but for the NFL. He was a player that truly became a unicorn at his position.
As a rookie in 2011, Newton exploded onto the season, throwing for what would end up being a career-high 4,051 yards, to go along with 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 706 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns on the ground. It was truly a remarkable season, especially coming from a rookie.
Newton became one of the best rushing quarterbacks of his era, and of all-time for that matter, finishing six different seasons with at least 500 rushing yards. He would earn three Pro Bowls and make one All Pro team in 10 total seasons with the Panthers.
The Panthers' all-time leading passer would finish his career with 29,725 yards, 186 passing touchdowns and 113 interceptions. He also rushed for 5,036 yards and 63 scores with Carolina.