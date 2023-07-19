3 Panthers rookies not named Bryce Young who could steal a job in training camp
- A shot to start up front?
- A receiver who should get his opportunity
- A raw quarterback destroyer
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jonathan Mingo, WR
This is probably the most likely of all three on the list, but at the moment, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo is technically a backup to Terrace Marshall. However, it won't take long for Mingo to overtake that starting job.
For a rookie quarterback, it helps to have receivers that run great routes and know how to get open. Not only do the Panthers have a savvy veteran in Adam Thielen, who can do that, but they also have that in the rookie, Mingo.
At 6-foot-2, Mingo has great size and can play inside or outside. But, with his size, he also runs excellent routes. He gets in and out of his breaks quickly, and knows how to use his body to create open passing lanes for his quarterback.
At the point of catch, Mingo is superb. He just makes plays. That's the best way to describe his game. He is technically sound and has strong hands, and those are two of the most important aspects to helping a rookie quarterback in Young. Do not be surprised if Mingo takes over as a starter, and fast. In fact, I would be surprised if he doesn't take the job.