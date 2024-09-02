Carolina Panthers at Saints early odds and prediction for Week 1
By Dean Jones
After a dramatic offseason where fans couldn't help but stay engaged, the Carolina Panthers begin yet another new era with a trip to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Head coach Dave Canales is confident that his revamped squad can hit the ground running, but fans are taking a more cautious approach after being let down in the worst way by the bold claims before the 2023 campaign.
It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers cope in a competitive setting under the rookie head coach. Canales came into the franchise with just one season of play-calling experience but proven credentials as a quarterback developer. It'll take much more to succeed in the top job, so Carolina's ever-suffering support is eagerly anticipating a modern direction bearing fruit as the season progresses.
The Saints once again juggled the salary cap this offseason in the hope of remaining competitive. They're not the perennial Super Bowl challengers Carolina had to cope with when Sean Payton and Drew Brees formed a prolific partnership. But this is a stern test of the Panthers' credentials versus a team that harbors ambitions to win the NFC South.
Will Canales get his head coaching tenure off to the best possible start? Or will the Saints pick up where they left off against the Panthers with another home-field triumph?
Carolina Panthers at Saints early odds for Week 1
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at the Saints in Week 1. Considering the home team typically gets a three-point cushion, this is encouraging.
- Carolina +4.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
- New Orleans -4.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager their hard-earned cash on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +176 currently (bet $100 to win $176). New Orleans is favored to get their campaign off on a positive note in front of their expectant fanbase at -210 (bet $210 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not expecting an especially entertaining affair with the over/under set at 41.5 points for the Week 1 clash.
- Over 41.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 41.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Carolina Panthers at Saints prediction for Week 1
Despite the newfound positivity surrounding the Panthers under Canales, it's also worth remembering that this was a two-win team last season. Those scars might take time to heal for those who endured such hardship. There are also plenty of fresh faces in the mix, so it could be a while before this squad becomes a cohesive unit in a competitive setting.
This is a good chance for the Panthers to make a statement and announce to the NFL world they won't be walkovers this time around. However, the Saints will also see this as an opportunity to get one over on the division rivals while they are still working out some kinks following wholesale alterations once again.
The Saints are not the dominant force of old and veteran quarterback Derek Carr has some significant questions to answer entering a crossroads campaign. They look pretty strong aside from that, so much will depend on whether Bryce Young outperforms his counterpart under center in a normally hostile environment.
Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss
It's hard to predict which way this one will go with so many unknowns attached. It would be a major confidence boost if the Panthers began their exploits under Canales with a division success. However, they could be on the wrong end of the result when it's all said and done.