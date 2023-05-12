Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 2
The Carolina Panthers home opener has been selected for Monday Night Football. This obviously has a lot to do with Bryce Young's presence under center, although Andy Dalton sits atop the depth chat currently as Frank Reich and his staff make the former Alabama star earn everything coming his way.
If Young's home debut wasn't enough, the New Orleans Saints visiting Bank of America Stadium represents a great chance for Carolina to begin the campaign with back-to-back triumphs against divisional foes. This could prove crucial as the season goes on.
Prediction: Win (2-0)
New Orleans won't be a pushover - especially if veteran quarterback Derek Carr hits the ground running - but Young performs best when the lights are brightest. Something that could be enough to send the fans home happy.
Carolina Panthers at Seahawks - Week 3
As Geno Smith so eloquently put it last season, they wrote him off but he didn't write back. That was also true for the Seattle Seahawks overall, who were dismissed after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos but ended up putting together a much better campaign than expected.
Seattle is quietly fancied to improve on their 9-8 record last time around. Bryce Young won't have faced many louder atmospheres than the one generated by The 12th Man, so it'll be interesting to witness the rookie's coping mechanisms in a high-pressure setting.
Prediction: Loss (2-1)
If Young can lead the Panthers to victory in Seattle, he'll have officially arrived. But it does look like a tall order given how well-balanced Pete Carroll's men appear after an outstanding period of recruitment.