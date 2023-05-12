Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings - Week 4
Adam Thielen won't have to wait long for a clash against his former employers. The Minnesota Vikings come to town in Week 4, which will obviously be a strange feeling for the wide receiver after a prolific decade with the team he supported as a child.
That said, Thielen and the Carolina Panthers will be all business. The Vikings have undergone plenty of changes this offseason, but their roster still looks like one that can push for the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers now out of the NFC North.
Prediction: Win (3-1)
This will be difficult, but it's a winnable game. Although much will depend on how Jaycee Horn gets on against Justin Jefferson, who is arguably the most prolific wideout anywhere in the league.
Carolina Panthers at Lions - Week 5
After another strong end to the 2022 campaign, many are anticipating the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North after so long in the football wilderness. Something that looks entirely possible after another eye-catching offseason for the franchise.
Dan Campbell proved he's the man to take the Lions forward once and for all last season. His no-nonsense approach and unrivaled passion have every single player buying in, which represents a tricky proposition for the Carolina Panthers all things considered.
Prediction: Loss (3-2)
Perhaps Duce Staley will be able to provide some valuable intel having been an influential figure under Campbell before leaving for pastures new. But if the Lions come on as much as most expect, then the Panthers would do well to get anything out of this particular contest.