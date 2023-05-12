Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins - Week 6
This is the game above all else where the Carolina Panthers' lack of urgency surrounding their cornerback options during the offseason could come back to haunt them. The Miami Dolphins have bonafide speed everywhere you look at the skill positions, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle representing the league's fastest wideout duo by a considerable margin.
Jaycee Horn cannot cover them both, unfortunately. Donte Jackson might not be 100 percent by this point and C.J. Henderson lining up against either is asking for trouble.
Prediction: Loss (3-3)
One would be hard-pressed to find a scenario where the Panthers gain the upset in the stifling Florida heat. But if Tua Tagovailoa is out for any reason, it completely shifts the landscape.
Carolina Panthers vs. Texans - Week 8
All the hype surrounding this game will be centered on the players taken 1-2 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been closely linked throughout high school, college, and now the professional ranks, with this season's contest the first time they've faced each other competitively to date.
This could be the start of a storied rivalry if both quarterbacks reach their respective ceilings. Stroud will be eager to show Carolina what they're missing while Young could further cement the belief that he was the right guy all along at No. 1 overall.
Prediction: Win (4-3)
These two teams are going through a period of transition. But the Panthers look better placed to attain immediate progress and should fancy their chances on home soil in this one.