Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 11
This will be a tremendous measuring stick for the Carolina Panthers. The Dallas Cowboys are once again tipped to be among the Super Bowl contenders in 2023 despite some big changes across their roster, which also included the loss of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Still, the Cowboys are a threat that shouldn't be taken lightly. Especially considering the presence of Micah Parsons, who can take over a game at any given moment and is set to make a permanent switch to defensive end next season.
Prediction: Win (6-4)
While the Panthers cannot be counted out by any stretch of the imagination, beating the Cowboys at this stage could be a step too far. But if Carolina generates some early momentum, anything is possible.
Carolina Panthers at Titans - Week 12
One of the biggest things defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero preaches as part of his 3-4 base defense is the importance of setting the edge. That will be needed in no uncertain terms when they travel to take on the Tennessee Titans.
The objective for the Carolina Panthers is there for all to see in this one. By any means necessary, they must prevent dominant running back Derrick Henry from having a huge impact on proceedings.
Prediction: Win (7-4)
Evero will have a plan for Henry. If it ends up limiting the Titans' production on offense, this represents a fantastic opportunity to win on the road.