Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 13
Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so late into the season could bring added benefits. Bryce Young will be acclimatized, the defense should be humming under Ejiro Evero, and the team's primary weapons on offense should all have the necessary knowledge of Thomas Brown's system to ensure complications are kept to a minimum.
With Tom Brady in retirement, this could come down to how the Panthers' offensive line copes with Vita Vea and Tampa Bay's front seven. A task that's proved difficult since the imposing nose tackle entered the league.
Prediction: Loss (7-5)
This would be a signature win for the Panthers despite the Buccaneers' quarterback situation being in flux. But triumphing on the road isn't something Carolina has done much of in recent years to their cost.
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 14
The Mercedez-Benz Superdome was the sign of Steve Wilks' final triumph as interim head coach in 2022. Before then, it's not been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Carolina Panthers.
The often rowdy atmosphere is enough to make even the most experienced veteran crumble when the fanbase is in top form. Fortunately for the Panthers, they have a calm presence under center in Bryce Young, who has a rare ability to ignore every other mitigating factor to make things happen on the field.
Prediction: Win (8-5)
This will likely be decided by fine margins. New Orleans gets the slight edge at home, but absolutely nothing can be dismissed if situational football comes into play with his high-level coaching staff.