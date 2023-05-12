Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 15
While the Atlanta Falcons probably fancy their chances of competing for the NFC South title - which appears wide open after legendary quarterback Tom Brady rode off into the sunset - the Carolina Panthers might have something to say about that. Especially if Bryce Young manages to put a strong run of games together right out of the gate.
There is enough talent in Atlanta to potentially worry the Panthers. But moving forward with former third-round selection Desmond Ridder and free-agent signing Taylor Heinicke as the team's quarterback options could have a detrimental impact on their chances.
Prediction: Win (9-5)
The Panthers easily disposed of Atlanta on Thursday Night Football in their phenomenal all-black alternate uniforms last season. It would be a big disappointment if the same didn't occur again in 2023.
Carolina Panthers vs. Packers - Week 16
Much like the situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers are dealing with the loss of an iconic figure in franchise history after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. Fortunately for the organization, they've been grooming his successor over the last three years.
Jordan Love was a controversial first-round selection by the Packers in 2020 when Rodgers clearly needed help at the skill positions. This was arguably the start of their relationship's demise, but the signal-caller believes this is his moment and will strive to ensure success.
Prediction: Win (10-5)
The Carolina Panthers will know plenty about what Love can bring by the time the two sides clash. If Bryce Young is also in his groove by this point, then another victory is well within the team's capabilities.