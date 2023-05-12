Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Jaguars - Week 17
If this game ends up meaning something towards the end of the campaign when the two teams compete, then the Carolina Panthers must have everything go right. The Jacksonville Jaguars benefitted from the masterful coaching of Doug Pederson en route to an AFC South title triumph last season and with Trevor Lawrence under center, they could tighten their grip on the division long-term.
Lawrence is rapidly becoming the quarterback everyone thought coming out of Clemson after wasting his rookie campaign under the inept Urban Meyer. Jacksonville has done a decent job of putting the necessary pieces around the face of the franchise, which also includes returning wide receiver Calvin Ridley following a one-year suspension.
Prediction: Loss (10-6)
I went back and forth with this one. But until Bryce Young moves into that higher echelon of quarterbacks - which should happen soon enough - then Lawrence is preferred to get the job done.
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 18
Finding positive results against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been difficult for the Carolina Panthers in recent years. However, the Tom Brady problem is now officially a thing of the past after he confirmed his retirement for good.
As fate would have it, the man replacing Brady was also the quarterback Matt Rhule chose to save his job last season. Baker Mayfield didn't cut the mustard and the previous head coach was fired after Week 5, so he'll no doubt seek revenge in a hostile atmosphere.
Prediction: Win (11-6)
The Panthers have nothing to fear regarding the Buccaneers anymore. They still have a decent roster - albeit much changed from their Super Bowl triumph - but this could be another win that indicates the balance of NFC South power has shifted.