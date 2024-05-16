Carolina Panthers schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 6
The Atlanta Falcons are seen by many as the NFC South favorites in 2024. They have a respected head coach in Raheem Morris and some exceptional players on both sides of the football. They also shelled out significant financial resources to prise quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. There is a lot to like about their chances for progress with a more stable presence under center.
However, the Falcons made things more complicated than needed when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Cousins wasn't informed beforehand and doesn't appear to be all that pleased about the move. Whether this reported friction can play into the Carolina Panthers' hands in Week 6 is another matter.
Prediction: Win (3-3)
Games between the Panthers and Falcons are normally decided by fine margins. If Bryce Young gets a chance to come through in the clutch, another game-winning drive might not be too far behind.
Carolina Panthers at Commanders - Week 7
The Washington Commanders have gone through more changes across the board than any other NFL team this offseason. Josh Harris' ownership group wasted no time in putting their ambitious plans into action. The hiring of Adam Peters was shrewd, with the general manager coming across positively during a remarkable roster revamp in recent months.
Newfound positivity surrounds the Commanders for the first time in decades. This is also a revenge game for Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn, who departed the Panthers this offseason and will be looking to make their former employers pay.
Prediction: Loss (3-4)
Much will depend on how No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels transitions from college to the pros. It should be another close-fought contest that could go either way, but the tentative prediction is another defeat on the road.
Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
Mile High Stadium brings a unique set of challenges for any visiting team. The oxygen levels are far lower here than in any other NFL environment, so preparations must be on point for the Carolina Panthers to stand a legitimate chance of winning another road contest.
The Denver Broncos didn't exactly excel under head coach Sean Payton last season. There were clear differences between the new man in charge and quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to the veteran's release and the biggest dead cap figure in league history. Bo Nix is the signal-caller hand-picked by the offensive mind to spearhead this exciting new era, but he was a major reach at No. 12 overall and might not have the tools needed to be a franchise presence under center.
Prediction: Win (4-4)
Providing the Panthers cope well with the elements and make things uncomfortable for Nix, they can win this game. It could go the other way, but Bryce Young is the better quarterback and can drag his team over the line in this one.