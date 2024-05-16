Carolina Panthers schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 9
The Carolina Panthers welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. If they are at .500 by this point, it represents an outstanding achievement based on how things unfolded during the previous campaign.
New Orleans always gets one over on the Panthers at some stage. They've been the superior team for years and will fancy their chances of doing the same this time around despite increased pressure on some key figures across the organization heading into the new campaign.
Prediction: Win (5-4)
Splitting the series wouldn't be the end of the world. That said, head coach Dave Canales will have grander ambitions as the Panthers look to make a significant statement by sweeping the Saints in 2024.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10
Although the Carolina Panthers don't have a primetime game this year, they'll have one opportunity to take center stage when they host the New York Giants at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. This is also a game that has plenty of intriguing storylines attached.
Of course, the hype surrounding this game will be on Brian Burns. After the Panthers mismanaged his contract situation abysmally under the previous regime, Dan Morgan bit the bullet and traded his best pass-rusher to the Giants. He won't admit it publicly, but revenge will be on his mind when the time comes.
Prediction: Loss (5-5)
Carolina hasn't enjoyed the best fortunes versus the Giants in recent seasons. The questions surrounding quarterback Daniel Jones cannot be ignored, but Brian Daboll's men have enough firepower along their defensive front to give Burns bragging rights on European soil.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs - Week 12
A daunting task awaits the Carolina Panthers following their well-deserved bye week. It doesn't get much tougher than the Kansas City Chiefs - the two-time defending Super Bowl champions who look well-placed to go for a historic three-peat in 2024.
The Chiefs managed to keep most of their top stars around this offseason with NFL immortality awaiting them. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the game, but their defensive improvements last season were arguably the biggest deciding factor in Andy Reid's men securing another ring.
Prediction: Loss (5-6)
This looks like a step too far for the Panthers right now. Any positives they can get from this one would be a bonus, but it would be one of the biggest shocks in league history if Dave Canales pulled this off.
Still, fans might get to see Taylor Swift. That's something, at least.