Carolina Panthers schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 13
The Carolina Panthers have not enjoyed the best of fortunes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent years. Even when Tom Brady finally walked away from the game in 2023, they had no luck as former signal-caller Baker Mayfield swept his old employers during the previous campaign.
This one has some added motivation for head coach Dave Canales. He spent last season with the Buccaneers as offensive coordinator and galvanized Mayfield's career. He's looking to do the same with Bryce Young and will know plenty about how best to thwart the threat Tampa Bay brings to the table.
Prediction: Loss (5-7)
Canales' presence should help improve Carolina's chances. However, the Buccaneers did a tremendous job of keeping their top stars around throughout the offseason. This makes besting them a tough challenge once again despite the roster enhancements made by general manager Dan Morgan.
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
Things don't get any easier for the Carolina Panthers with a trip to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. Although the NFC East outfit collapsed down the stretch in 2023 en route to an early playoff exit, they look like a team to be feared once again despite losing two legendary figures - center Jason Kelce and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox - to retirement.
Howie Roseman did a tremendous job of filling some key needs - especially in the secondary - this offseason. They have some dangerous weapons on offense and a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who'll have Kellen Moore steering him in the right direction, Couple this with being on the road in a hostile environment, the Panthers have an uphill battle on their hands.
Prediction: Loss (5-8)
Much like the situation with the Kansas City Chiefs, it would be a bombshell if the Panthers emerged with a victory from this game. The Eagles are too strong and have too much going for them to suggest anything else.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 15
The gauntlet of post-bye week contests continue for the Carolina Panthers when they host the Dallas Cowboys. However, this is going to be a glorified home game for the NFC East team looking at how visiting fans have packed the stands at Bank of America Stadium in previous years.
Things are hanging precariously for the Cowboys in 2024. Jerry Jones claimed he was going all-in before avoiding any major reinforcements in free agency. Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his deal and head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat. A strong start is crucial to alleviate concerns about the franchise's current direction.
Prediction: Loss (5-9)
Again, the Cowboys have too much talent that Carolina cannot match right now. It might be closer than some envisage, but the end result will be the same unless there's a drastic shift under new head coach Dave Canales.