Carolina Panthers schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
The Carolina Panthers end their 2024 season home slate with a clash against the Arizona Cardinals. This look like a good chance to send their long-suffering support home on a high after another rollercoaster campaign.
Arizona has some dynamic young talent and a productive quarterback in Kyler Murray. They also spent the No. 4 overall selection on Marvin Harrison Jr., who is a generational prospect and one of the best wide receiver talents to emerge from the college ranks in a generation. That said, the Panthers have a shot despite their losing run in this scenario.
Prediction: Win (6-9)
This could easily be a defeat looking at the weapons on both sides of the football in Arizona. But the last home game festivities coupled with playing with an extra sense of freedom might be enough to get the job done.
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17
Dave Canales heads back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers relatively late in the campaign. The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to be playing for anything other than pride at this juncture, but the head coach will demand nothing but maximum effort against a team he left earlier this offseason.
The Buccaneers might be in NFC South contention once again, so the pressure will be firmly on their shoulders. And as previously mentioned, they've had the Panthers' number for years and will fancy their chances of doing the same again despite Canales' presence.
Prediction: Loss (6-10)
Carolina might be on the losing end again when push comes to shove. They have the upgrades needed to potentially improve as the campaign goes on, but there's no guarantee until we see what progress has been made to the football operation under Canales' enthusiastic guidance.
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 18
Another divisional road game concludes the Carolina Panthers 2024 season. Kirk Cousins might still be under center by this point, but the added pressure on his shoulders after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. is something to keep a close eye on as the campaign progresses.
The Falcons might need something from this game to win the NFC South, so the Panthers will be playing the role of party-pooper once again. They're always the bridesmaid and never the bride these days, but it might not be for much longer under this exciting new era.
Prediction: Loss (6-11)
Some fans might be disappointed by a six-win campaign when there is so much optimism right now. However, it's a major step in the right direction after two triumphs during the 2023 season. Something that head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan can build upon during the 2025 offseason.