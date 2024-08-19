Carolina Panthers secure Brian Burns' long-term replacement in 2025 mock draft
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers might be concentrating on improvements during the 2024 season. Those behind the scenes in their scouting department will have other priorities. With the college football season fast approaching, assessments and reports will be devised heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. That seems like a long way off, but it'll come around sooner than you think.
Dan Morgan was on damage limitation this offseason. However, the Panthers are in a much better position to become bigger players when the 2025 offseason rolls around. Money remains tight unless sacrifices are made. Carolina also has nine selections to spend on immediate contributors and development projects that can potentially make a difference over time.
There is a lot of football left before decisions become final. At the same time, it's not hard to see where the gravest needs might be looking at the current state of affairs across the depth chart.
One of the most concerning areas centers on Carolina's edge rushing options. Those in power had no option other than to trade Brian Burns this offseason after his relationship with the franchise couldn't be repaired. Jadeveon Clowney should help in the short term. Unless someone steps up aside from the veteran, this will be something Morgan must tackle as a matter of urgency next spring.
Carolina Panthers select Mykel Williams in 2025 mock draft
This was a sentiment echoed by Damian Parson from The Draft Network in his latest 2025 mock draft. Carolina was picking from atop the college selection process once again, leading the analyst to Mykel Williams as a potential answer to their problems.
"Brian Burns is in New York with the Giants and the Carolina Panthers need a long-term pass rusher on their roster. Mykel Williams provides alignment flexibility with an incredible height, weight, and arm length combination to develop into a high-end pass rusher."- Damian Parson, The Draft Network
Williams is the latest in a long line of Georgia edge rushers set to take the NFL by storm. His size, speed, and athleticism look tailor-made for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system. Whether the future head coach will be around by this point is debatable if Carolina's unit continues to thrive under his leadership.
The former five-star high school recruit's explosiveness to the contact point is exceptional. Williams boasts a wide array of pass-rushing moves and shines brightest in the biggest moments. He's a highly intelligent football player with an outstanding work ethic - something that will go down well with Morgan when the time comes.
Perhaps the most impressive area of Williams' game - aside from his capability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields - is his ability to set the edge against the run. His core base, superb length, and functional strength make him a difficult proposition to overcome.
If the prospect can progress his hand placement and add more mass to cope with the inevitable double-teams coming his way, Williams will be one of the hottest coveted players in the 2025 draft cycle. Someone the Panthers and others around the league would be wise to monitor in greater detail during the upcoming college football campaign.
Picking at No. 1 overall again wouldn't be ideal from Carolina's perspective. If it gets them a blue-chip prospect such as Williams, that's some consolation entering Year 2 of Morgan's rebuild.