Carolina Panthers: Stealing one player from each NFC South foe in 2023
Which players would you choose for the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers steal Cameron Jordan
- Defensive End | New Orleans Saints
Another area where the Carolina Panthers could need help before the 2023 campaign is from a pass-rushing perspective. Those in power appear confident with their options taking a leap forward under NFL-caliber coaches, but it's still a risky call considering how most aside from Brian Burns and perhaps Marquis Haynes Sr. flattered to deceive last season.
Ejiro Evero's switch to a 3-4 base scheme should also play to the team's strengths more frequently than at any stage during the previous regime. If the Panthers were able to steal Cameron Jordan to slot into a defensive end spot opposite Derrick Brown, the better their chances would be.
Jordan might be heading into the twilight of his career, but he remains one of the league's most feared edge defenders. Even during a down year with the New Orleans Saints in 2022, the eight-time Pro Bowler still managed 8.5 sacks and more importantly, continues to be dominant in terms of setting the edge on running downs.
The former California standout is in the prestigious 100-sack club with 115.5 and counting. Jordan is also an exceptional leader within the locker room, which would be a real asset considering how many young, dynamic players occupy positions across all three levels of Carolina's depth chart on defense.
Jordan isn't the most loved Panthers adversary thanks to his brash approach. But the benefits of adding him to Carolina's current defensive front seven are there for all to see.