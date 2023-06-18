Carolina Panthers: Stealing one player from each NFC South foe in 2023
Which players would you choose for the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers steal Vita Vea
- Nose Tackle | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are embarking on a landmark defensive switch under coordinator and future head coach Ejiro Evero. No longer will they operate with a 4-3 structure - their primary alignment will be 3-4 with plenty of interchanging depending on the situation.
The Panthers have brought in some decent personnel to cope with the switch through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Those in power acquired Shy Tuttle from the New Orleans Saints to anchor proceedings as the nose tackle and the player's made a notable impression throughout early offseason workouts to further raise optimism.
That said, there's one man plying his trade in the NFC South that would be a complete game-changer for Evero's defense. That, of course, is Vita Vea.
The formidable interior presence is widely regarded as the NFL's best nose tackle. He has rare traits that can take over games when in the mood, with double or even triple teams needed to counteract his significant threat.
It would never happen, obviously. But imagine what Vea's presence clogging up space could do for the likes of Derrick Brown, Frankie Luvu, and Brian Burns. Absolutely unstoppable.
Sadly, Vea is on the other side of the line. He's always the sternest challenge imaginable, but whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enough around the first-round pick out of Washington remains to be seen.