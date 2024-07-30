Carolina Panthers Super Bowl wins, record & history
The Carolina Panthers entered the NFL in 1995 as one of two expansion teams. They were fortunate to make it to a Super Bowl within their first decade of existence and have been to two total.
The Panthers came close to making a Super Bowl in just their second year of existence, reaching the NFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be, as they fell to the Green Bay Packers and the dream of reaching a Super Bowl so early on was dashed.
Seven seasons later, the Panthers did reach the Super Bowl but fell to the New England Patriots. They wouldn't make it back to the big game for 12 years where, once again, they were on the losing end of the game.
How many Super Bowls have the Panthers won?
Sadly, the Panthers have zero Super Bowl wins. Hoepfully that will change in the near future.
What years did the Panthers go to the Super Bowl?
The Panthers reached the Super Bowl in the 2003 season (Super Bowl XXXVIII) and the 2015 season (Super Bowl 50). The games were played in 2004 and 2016.
How many Super Bowl appearances do the Panthers have?
The Panthers have been to two Super Bowls since entering the league in 1995. They are 0-2 in the big game.
Who have the Panthers played against in the Super Bowl?
In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the underdog Panthers squared off against the New England Patriots, who had won the Super Bowl two years prior. This Super Bowl was unique because the game was scoreless for nearly 27 minutes, which was a Super Bowl record at the time. No points were scored in the first or third quarters but the final score ended up being 32 to 29 favoring the Patriots.
The Panthers wouldn't reach the big game again until they faced the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. In Carolina's two Super Bowls, they had to face Tom Brady and Peyton Manning but in Super Bowl 50, Manning wasn't the threat, it was the Broncos dominant defense. That defense held 2015 MVP winner Cam Newton and the Panthers electric offense to just 10 points, as Carolina fell to Denver 24 to 10.