4 teams that should trade for Panthers' Brian Burns right now
If he doesn't get a new deal in Carolina, Brian Burns could be dealt to a new team
By Ryan Heckman
There have been several notable contract situations across the NFL over the past few weeks and months, and the Carolina Panthers currently find themselves in one with their top edge rusher, Brian Burns.
The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal, which happens to be the fifth-year option Carolina decided to use. This year, he'll be making over $16 million. But, do the Panthers want him around for the long haul?
If they do, does Carolina value Burns the way he feels he deserves to be paid?
With Burns choosing to skip some practices recently, along with participating in some as well, no one is sure about his status. But, if the Panthers decide not to pay him what he wants, they could choose to deal him to one of these four teams that make some sense.
1. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are heading into what will most likely be a full rebuild, even at the quarterback position, should they end up with the no. 1 overall pick next year. One of the best moves they could make for the future of their franchise is to secure a premier pass rusher.
Burns is still so young that he could sign a long-term deal with the Cardinals and only end that contract at age 30. It's safe to say the Cardinals need some big names and have holes all over their roster. Burns would instantly become the franchise's new Chandler Jones, and hopefully he could live up to those shoes.
It's also worth noting that the Cardinals could use a pick on one of the draft's top edge rushers next year, but if they can secure Burns at somewhat of a discount in terms of draft capital, they should enter the discussion.