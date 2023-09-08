4 teams that should trade for Panthers' Brian Burns right now
If he doesn't get a new deal in Carolina, Brian Burns could be dealt to a new team
By Ryan Heckman
2. Los Angeles Rams
Not as similar to the Cardinals, but still in a position where adding talent is necessary, the Los Angeles Rams now have a much different looking defense than they did a couple of years ago when they won the Super Bowl.
Names like Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd are gone. They no longer have a legitimate pass rush presence on the outside of that front seven. Of course, Aaron Donald is still there, and gives the defense a chance at bringing down the quarterback on any given snap.
But, adding a pass rusher like Burns would take a little pressure off Donald and help reshape this Rams defense into a more formidable unit. Los Angeles hasn't gone full-on rebuild just yet, hanging onto quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp as their two biggest names on offense. But, they are certainly close.
Should Sean McVay and company want one more chance at competing, they shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal like this. General manager Les Snead has never been one to hesitate when it comes to trading draft capital, and this could be another example of just that.