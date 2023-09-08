4 teams that should trade for Panthers' Brian Burns right now
If he doesn't get a new deal in Carolina, Brian Burns could be dealt to a new team
By Ryan Heckman
3. Chicago Bears
A team that might be closer to competing than the Cardinals or Rams, and could surprise some folks this year, is the Chicago Bears. It seems the one gaping hole they've had on their roster all offseason is at the edge position. That's why they recently went out and signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue, who immediately becomes their best pass rusher.
Other than Ngakoue, the Bears don't have a name they can count on when it comes to rushing the passer. They have gone through quite the shuffle at the position over the last year and a half, but Burns would immediately give them stability there. A duo of Burns and Ngakoue would be more than enough to take this defense to the next level.
Chicago added two stud linebackers in free agency with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, plus they have an ascending secondary with some youth. Getting a solidified, yet young pass rusher in Burns, could be their missing piece. Not to mention, the Bears have plenty of draft capital to work with -- thanks, in part, to Carolina, ironically enough.