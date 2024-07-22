Carolina Panthers veteran reveals Dave Canales' most special trait
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales has a lot on his plate. The head coach is embarking on his first training camp at the helm and there is much hard work ahead for the Carolina Panthers following their two-win campaign in 2023. Nothing but improvements will do in pursuit of appeasing their disillusioned fanbase and impatient owner.
Canales left a remarkably positive impression over early offseason workouts. His boundless enthusiasm and ability to get his messages across effectively received a tremendous response from players. Everyone is working in unison and on the same page. They all want the same thing - to get the Panthers out of the abyss and back to respectability.
Dave Canales' authenticity is winning over Carolina Panthers players
This hire went against the grain somewhat, but the potential benefits are astronomical. Canales' clear direction is a breath of fresh air. According to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, the coach's authenticity is the one special trait that's standing out above all else based on comments via the team's website.
"Well, you can trust somebody who's being genuine, you know what I mean? I think everybody can read through when somebody's being a little fake and all that kind of stuff. And I think that that's the thing that everybody wants in this profession, in this business. They just want everybody to be upfront and honest and be true to who you are. And he's shown that from the beginning. That's the big thing that once he got here, it's like, OK, he's being himself, it's not just an act of, oh, we are going to be energetic and we're going to run around. That's just who he is. You know exactly where he is. How it comes across is in a way of teaching and wanting you to understand it, rather than this is how we're doing it and I'm the smartest guy in the room. Which, everybody has been a part of that."- Andy Dalton via Panthers.com
Matt Rhule thought he knew everything but had no clue how to successfully run an NFL franchise. Frank Reich was respected but became set in his ways and lacked the spark needed to maximize his second head coaching opportunity. Canales represents a significant change of pace.
NFL players who've been around the block can spot falseness a mile away. Having bravado and big ambitions is one thing, but it doesn't resonate with the modern-day player if it's not genuine. What you see is what you get with Canales. He's the same every time he walks into the building through good times and bad. And make no mistake, there will be plenty of both during his Panthers career.
There are concerns around Canales that must be alleviated quickly. How will he cope with play-calling and running an entire operation effectively? Can he make solid in-game adjustments despite his lack of experience? Does he have the ability to pick the NFL's worst team off the canvas and back up into contention?
Nobody knows for sure right now. Canales' head coaching tenure is still in its infancy without a competitive game to show for it. But one cannot be anything other than impressed by the way he's gone about his business so far.
If savvy veterans such as Dalton are noticing the positive impact, others are too. That doesn't always guarantee success, but it's a good place to start for Canales.