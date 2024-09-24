Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals early odds and prediction for Week 4
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales and his players cannot revel in their newfound optimism for too long. This is a week-to-week league. Even though the Carolina Panthers should embrace the taste of victory that's been seldom achieved in recent years, it's all about looking forward.
Things are trending up for the Panthers, which wasn't the case a few short days ago. Canales now knows that the offense's failings were primarily down to Bryce Young's lack of conviction under center. The next challenge is proving that their remarkable turnaround in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't just a flash in the pan.
Canales will get a better-measuring stick of where his team is and what more is needed when the Cincinnati Bengals come to Bank of America Stadium in Week 4. Zac Taylor's men are notoriously slow starters under his leadership, but they're always in the thick of things when the postseason arrives if quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy.
The Bengals come into the game on the back of a shocking defeat versus the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. That showing will have provided Canales with plenty to ponder, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator will be more interested in how to ensure his squad builds on their best performance in recent memory.
Can the Panthers make it two wins in succession and take their most notable scalp since the Houston Texans last season? Or will the Bengals have too much for Carolina to cope with when it's all said and done?
Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals odds for Week 4
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at home to the Bengals in Week 4. This is available at -110 in both directions of the points spread (bet 4110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager on Carolina picking up additional momentum on the money line can get odds of +184 (bet $100 to win $184). Cincinnati is favored to pick up their first win of the campaign on the road at -220 (bet $220 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting plenty of entertainment for fans in attendance with the over/under set at 47.5 points.
- Over 47.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 47.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals prediction for Week 4
This is a lot harder to predict than a week ago. The Panthers will have extra positivity and the fanbase should be galvanized enough for this not to become a glorified home game for the Bengals. Whether that's enough to get one over on a team expected to be in the playoff hunt is another matter.
Dalton will have some extra incentive having spent the first nine years of his professional career in Cincinnati. But the outcome of this game will be decided by how Ejiro Evero's defense performs.
Generating pressure and confusing Burrow pre-snap is key. The Panthers also need their cornerback duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. to limit the Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' influence throughout. Easier said than done, but the pairing come into the game in good form and should relish the challenge.
- Prediction: Panthers loss
If the Panthers play as well as they managed in Week 3, this will be a lot closer than people expect. That's a high bar for which to aim and Dalton is no longer the big surprise after spearheading an immediate renaissance in Las Vegas. But looking at Cincinnati's offensive firepower, this might be a step too far at this stage of the team's transition under Canales.