Carolina Panthers vs. Chargers early odds and prediction for Week 2
By Dean Jones
There is no time for the Carolina Panthers to wallow in self-pity. They must pick themselves off the canvas and show some fighting spirit heading into a tricky-looking home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Anything less won't be tolerated by the team's long-suffering fanbase.
Hopes were high that better fortunes could arrive in some capacity after head coach Dave Canales installed a sense of confidence and belief over the offseason. Unfortunately for the Panthers, this didn't transition to a competitive setting as they were annihilated by the New Orleans Saints on the road.
This was a gut check in no uncertain terms. The Panthers are a long way from being competitive based on this showing. That won't be going unnoticed by the Chargers, who harbor much loftier ambitions under Jim Harbaugh's guidance. They also got off the a winning start, although it was harder than expected versus a spirited Las Vegas Raiders outfit.
It's a time for strong characters and for players to show some personal pride. Canales will have found out plenty about his group and what more is needed. There's also a chance general manager Dan Morgan bolsters the group with some veteran additions to strengthen some obvious flaws across the depth chart. Especially considering the devastating news surrounding Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown's torn meniscus.
Can the Panthers find enough to bounce back at the first time of asking? Or will the Chargers have too much firepower under one of the most prolific head coaches of the modern era?
Carolina Panthers vs. Chargers early odds for Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 6.5-point underdogs at home to the Chargers in Week 2.
- Carolina +6.5 points: -112 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Los Angeles -6.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to take Carolina on the money line can get odds of +240 attached (bet $100 to win $240). Harbaugh's men are favored to get their second-straight triumph of the campaign at -205 (bet $295 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the scoreboard to light up at Bank of America Stadium with the over/under set at 39.5 points.
- Over 39.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
- Under 39.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chargers prediction for Week 2
It's going to be difficult. Any morale that was gained throughout the offseason evaporated in Week 1. Dave Canales and his players must take a long look in the mirror in the coming days and roll up their sleeves to right some wrongs. In contrast, confidence is brimming from the Chargers, who took time to get going but eventually got over the line versus the Raiders.
Harbaugh, who was reportedly interested in taking the Panthers' head coaching job but was overlooked by team owner David Tepper, will want to show the erratic billionaire what he's missing. This is a tough, physical team whose success is predicated on dominating the line of scrimmage. If Carolina isn't up for this stern test, it's going to be another long afternoon at the office.
- Prediction: Panthers loss
Looking at Carolina's complete capitulation during their first regular-season outing, it's hard to predict anything other than another defeat. That's a sorry state of affairs, but it's the harsh reality.