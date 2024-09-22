Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds and prop bets for Week 3
By Dean Jones
It's easy to ridicule the Carolina Panthers right now. Everything from the owner to the front office and head coach has come under fire this week following their decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young. They believed it was the right thing to do, although significant improvements are needed across the board to prevent this from becoming another lost campaign.
Dave Canales must try and pick up this demoralized group of players heading into Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. This promises to be another stern test of their credentials if the team's impressive recent triumph at the Baltimore Ravens is any indication. Regardless of whether the Panthers win or not, they must show some pride for a fanbase becoming more disillusioned than ever before.
Turbulent weeks such as the one Carolina experienced after losing at home to the Los Angeles Chargers can help bring everyone together in tough circumstances. At the same time, Antonio Pierce's men will see the Panthers as a wounded animal they can pile further misery on if complacency doesn't become an issue.
A big response is needed. Whether the Panthers are capable or not is another matter.
Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders odds for Week 3
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at the Raiders in Week 3.
- Carolina +5.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Las Vegas -5.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to place a wager on Carolina's money line can get odds of +215 currently (bet $100 to win $215). Las Vegas is favored to build on its encouraging triumph at the Baltimore Ravens with success versus the lowly Panthers at -260 (bet $260 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not expecting an entertaining affair with the over/under set at 39.5 points for the contest.
- Over 39.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Under 39.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Andy Dalton prop bets
He probably didn't expect it, but veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get a chance to prove he can still be a starting NFL signal-caller at 36 years old. The former second-round selection's game doesn't rely much on mobility. Instead, the Panthers are counting on the savvy pro to be accurate and make better decisions in key moments to get out of their current slump.
Dalton's been around the block a few times, so the events of recent days shouldn't impact his overall mindset too much. He's relishing the opportunity to prove he still has what it takes. However, it could be a long afternoon if Carolina's revamped offensive line cannot cope with the exceptional duo of Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.
FanDuel Sportsbook has set Dalton's over/under in passing yards at 208.5. This is available at -110 which side of the target you fancy (bet $110 to win $100). His completion marker is set at 20.5 and the TCU product's attempts are projected in the 32.5 range.
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 3
- Diontae Johnson - 49.5
- Adam Thielen - 40.5
- Jonathan Mingo - 19.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 13.5
- Miles Sanders - 6.5
- Xavier Legette - 17.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 3
- Chuba Hubbard - 53.5
- Miles Sanders - 24.5