How to Claim DraftKings NC Promo and Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet $5 to unlock the best promotion in sports betting for a limited time in North Carolina
This is one of the best times of the year to bet on sports. With so much going on, it’s even easier to find betting value.
And DraftKings is making it even BETTER with the best promotion in sports betting only available in North Carolina.
You’ll get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets plus a daily no-sweat same-game parlay, and it only takes a $5 bet to unlock it!
- DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim DraftKings North Carolina Promo
- What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
- How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
- What's a No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay?
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
- Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None
How to Claim DraftKings North Carolina Promo
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
You can bet on anything you want, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
As long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet, you’ll instantly receive your bonus reward.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings bonus bets are $25 credits that you can use to bet on sports instead of risking real money from your account!
If you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers!
Just know that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (win or lose) since it’s house credit.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to apply a bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets left to spend.
It’s simple. Find your best bet and then click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, you’ll see the bonus bet option.
Click ‘bonus credit’ and then place the bet.
You can spend these bonus bets on any bet in any sport, but you can’t combine them with other promotions like odds boosts.
And these bonus credits expire seven days after you unlock them, so don’t wait too long to spend yours!
What's a No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay?
A same-game parlay is a wager that includes multiple bets from one game combined together.
For instance, you could bet on a team to win and combine it with a player to score over his projected points in an NBA game. The no-sweat part is easy to understand, too. If you lose your same-game parlay, you'll receive a bonus-bet refund to try again!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, used by over 1 million sports bettors who trust it to handle their money.
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in North Carolina without any restrictions.
That means you can bet on anything, including in-state teams and player props. That’s not something you can say about many states!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina is home to all of the best sportsbooks and DraftKings is definitely in the conversation for the best of the best.
It has the best welcome bonus in NC, a highly-rated app and TONS of betting lines on all of your favorite sports, including some odds exclusive to DraftKings!
But that’s not to say that you should only sign up with DraftKings.
If you sign up with other sportsbooks, you’ll be able to compare odds (always betting with the best ones). And who doesn’t want more bonus bets?
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings’ welcome bonus in North Carolina is currently the very best promotion in sports betting, but there’s some other exclusive offers available that you won’t want to miss.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.